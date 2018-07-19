New Music From Alkaline Trio, “Blackbird”

New album “Is This Thing Cursed?” out 8/31/18

Matt Skiba has taken some time away from his side project, Blink-182, to focus on his band, Alkaline Trio. The band returns on August 31st, with “Is This Thing Cursed?” Their last album, “My Shame Is True” was released in 2015. Between that time, Matt Skiba has been touring and recording with Blink-182 after Tom Delonge was “asked” to leave the band and has been spending his time working as a punk rock Alex Jones.

Anyway…Alkaline Trio will be in Salt Lake on October 11th at The Complex. Pangea will be the opener.