Boner (Round One and Two) for May 17th, 2018

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: OKAY. YOU CAN DO THIS TO MAKE A POINT, BUT WHY?

Kent State University graduate, Kaitlin Bennett, 22, caused a stir on social media with her photo, in which she is seen walking on campus, while carrying an AR-10 long rifle on her back. USA TODAY. Kaitlin Bennett poses with an AR-10 rifle and graduation cap after the 2018 commencement ceremony at Kent State University on May 12, 2018.(Photo: Justin Moldow, Liberty Hangout) A woman’s photos celebrating her recent graduation from Kent State University have stirred up a social media uproar thanks to the unusual accessory she chose for the occasion — a high-powered, semi-automatic rifle. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: PERHAPS HER BURGER ARRIVED AT THE TABLE COLD.

A woman in Canada was so incensed about something Tim Hortons employees did or didn’t do that she dropped her pants, took a dump on the floor, threw it, grabbed some napkins to wipe her ass, threw those too, and left. There is no pixelation in this sped-up LiveLeak video. You are going to see everything that this woman, full of rage and previously turds, does to forever sully the floor of this Tim Hortons located in Langley, British Columbia: What’s particularly baffling, aside from the obvious, is the other customers who don’t really react to what’s happening. Maybe that’s because the tasteful barrier has censored most of it, or maybe it’s because there’s really nothing to do when a human decides to take a spiteful shit and fling it.

Boner Candidate #3: LESBIANS ARE SORT OF OKAY.

A Swiss politician has pronounced that gay men are “not OK” – but he doesn’t mind lesbians as much. The claim comes amid a debate in the country on whether to extend full marriage and adoption rights to same-sex couples. Switzerland has been slow to adopt same-sex marriage, lagging behind neighbouring France and Germany. Ahead of discussion of the issue in Parliament, Christian Ineichen tweeted that “we should stay within the limits of biology” on the issue.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S ALL ABOUT THE CHINESE BENJAMINS.

Police have asked for help finding two people suspected of passing counterfeit money in Ashland. “The individuals depicted in the photographs entered the Captain D’s restaurant in the 200 block of South Washington Highway, purchased a meal and paid with a $100 bill later determined to be counterfeit. The couple may be driving a gray Toyota Rav-4,” an Ashland Police spokesperson said. “This event may be connected with two other incidents of counterfeit $100 bills being passed in Ashland.” While the counterfeit bills appear to be $100 U.S. currency, according to police, the have Chinese writing on them that indicates “Practice Voucher – Not for Circulation” on both sides.

Boner Candidate #2: THING IS, HE WASN’T REALLY A GOOD PLAYER.

A 25-year-old man lived a double life as a teenager for nine months — even dating a 14-year-old — just so he could play high school basketball again, school officials said. Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley claimed to be a Hurricane Harvey refugee in August when he enrolled as a freshman under the name Rashun Richardson at Skyline High School in Dallas. He later transferred to Hillcrest High School, where he joined the basketball team and dominated younger players en route to being named the district’s offensive player of the year, the Dallas Morning News reports. “He took that as an opportunity to gain access to our schools,” Dallas Independent School District spokeswoman Robyn Harris told the newspaper. “He was fairly savvy to be able to utilize that type of position, knowing that we were accepting Harvey students.” Gilstrap-Portley fully immersed himself in the high school scene, going so far as to date a 14-year-old classmate, according to the girl’s mother.

Boner Candidate #3: OH, IT’S JUST A QUAINT REMINDER OF HOW WE USED TO BE.

A Milwaukee woman says it might be time to change the name of a local bar. (Fox 6) A Milwaukee-area bar called "Walk Her Inn, Drag Her Out" is stirring controversy in the #MeToo era because critics say the name promotes sexual assault. Milwaukee resident Paress Huebner took a photo of the bar's sign and posted it on social media, Fox 6 reported. Another photo of the logo shows a cartoon caveman dragging a woman by her hair.