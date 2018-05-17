Geek News on the Radio for May 17th, 2018

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy’s Comments on the Next Star Wars Spin-Offs Spark Confusion

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy might (or might not) have confirmed the subject of the next Star Wars spin-off movie at the Cannes Film Festival this week. French entertainment magazine Première reported on Wednesday that the studio executive said that the next spin-off film will be dedicated to Lando Calrissian, the suave gambler first brought to life by Billy Dee Williams in 1980’s The Empire Strikes Back and now in a younger form by Donald Glover in this month’s Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Batman’s Butler Alfred Is Finally Getting the Live-Action Origin Story He Deserves

Gotham may be on its way out, but one of its producers is not done with Batman television prequels. The Hollywood Reporter says the Epix network has given a 10-episode, direct-to-series order to a new show called Pennyworth, from Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller. It’ll “explore Alfred’s origins as a former British SAS soldier who forms a secret company and goes to work with Thomas Wayne—Bruce’s billionaire father, in 1960s London.”Sean Pertwee, who plays Alfred on Gotham, is not involved, nor is this show set in the same universe as Gotham. It’s a totally independent story from anything we’ve seen in the Batman or Gotham City universes before.

Marvel Sets Black List Writers for ‘Eternals’ Movie (Exclusive)

Marvel Studios has pinned its next potential franchise, the Jack Kirby-created title The Eternals, and is moving ahead with development. The studio behind Avengers: Infinity War has hired writers Matthew and Ryan Firpo, whose spec script Ruin shot to the top of the 2017 Black List, to pen the script for the superhero team adventure.

Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law returns this fall with a big promotion

Adult Swim is bringing back one of the series that helped the network make a name for itself this fall: Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law. The mash-up of classic cartoons will return for a half-hour special later this year, titled Harvey Birdman, Attorney General. Adult Swim dropped early plot and casting details as part of an in-character press release. The gist: supervillain President Phil Seben (again voiced by Stephen Colbert) has appointed Harvey Birdman as the country’s new attorney general. But Harvey isn’t going to use the position to serve President Seben. Instead, he’s using the power of the judicial system to get him out of office. Hopefully.

