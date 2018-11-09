Boner (Round One and Two) for November 9th, 2018

A Republican judge released nearly every juvenile defendant who appeared before him the morning after he lost his re-election campaign in the US midterms. Glenn Devlin reportedly said it was “what the voters wanted” to justify his actions. In court, state prosecutors raised concerns over the releases of the juveniles, who were accused of everything from misdemeanours to violent crimes, The Houston Chronicle reported. “We oppose the wholesale release of violent offenders at any age. This could endanger the public,” Harris County district attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement. Prosecutors said at least seven young offenders were released, including four facing aggravated robbery charges. Public defender Steven Halpert said he saw only one kept in detention. “He was releasing everybody,” Mr Halpert told the newspaper. “Apparently he was saying that’s what the voters wanted.”

A video showing a Baltimore high school student punching a teacher in the face has been viewed more than 60,000 times on Instagram.

News outlets report the video posted Wednesday afternoon shows the student hitting the teacher at Frederick Douglass High School. The video appears to show two students bickering while standing close to the teacher, and one student backs away while the other hits the teacher. The teacher recoils and the student who hit her leaves the classroom. She doesn’t retaliate, but follows him out the door. City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House Foster says in a statement that the student struck the teacher following a verbal exchange. She says administrators are investigating and will apply disciplinary action in accordance with the school system’s code of conduct.