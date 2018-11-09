Boner Fight for November 9th, 2018

BONER CANDIDATE #1: SOME OF OUR SCHOOL TEACHERS ARE GETTING AWAY IT
A new state audit sheds light on local schools failing to report inappropriate conduct of educators to state licensing officials, which means problem educators avoid discipline and can readily move to other schools. “Because these cases were not reported, the Utah State Board of Education’s ability to manage and control educator licensure is diminished, and some educators have likely avoided USBE‐imposed discipline,” says a performance audit by the Office of the State Auditor released Wednesday. Auditors discovered 58 cases of alleged educator misconduct that, based on available documentation, “should have been reported to UPPAC for investigation as required by law.”
BONER CANDIDATE #2: CLAYTON HICKEY, YOU ARE A RACIST AND YOU ARE STUPID
A hospital worker from Mississippi went viral this week — and is now jobless — thanks to his outfit choice on Election Day. Clayton Hickey, of Olive Branch, thought it would be a good idea to wear a Confederate flag T-shirt with a noose and the words “Mississippi Justice” emblazoned on the front. His picture was taken at the polls on Tuesday and posted online for all to see. Social media users called Hickey out for the move, with many blasting him as racist. The former cop had been wrongly identified as an election worker at first before local media outlets revealed his actual occupation. “Clayton Hickey needs to be fired immediately,” wrote one Twitter user in response. “He cannot be trusted to provide care to ALL patients of @RegOneHealthFDN, nor should he be able to be hired by anyone else in a role that is responsible for the well-being of others.”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.