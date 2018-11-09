Boner Fight for November 9th, 2018

A new state audit sheds light on local schools failing to report inappropriate conduct of educators to state licensing officials, which means problem educators avoid discipline and can readily move to other schools. “Because these cases were not reported, the Utah State Board of Education’s ability to manage and control educator licensure is diminished, and some educators have likely avoided USBE‐imposed discipline,” says a performance audit by the Office of the State Auditor released Wednesday. Auditors discovered 58 cases of alleged educator misconduct that, based on available documentation, “should have been reported to UPPAC for investigation as required by law.”