Boner (Round One) for April 17th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOU ARE WHAT YOU WEAR

A New York City woman wearing a “Support Your Local Bartender” t-shirt was arrested yesterday for driving drunk with her six-year-old son in the car. Ladion Logan, a 31-year-old Queens resident, was collared by Long Island cops after she slammed into a parked vehicle in Uniondale, a Nassau County hamlet.When police arrived at the accident scene, Logan reportedly began screaming and cursing at them. Following a brief struggle, Logan was handcuffed and placed into a police cruiser.

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOUR MAMA DIDN’T RAISE YOU THAT WAY WHY ARE YOU THAT WAY?

Fate of the Furious actor Tyrese Gibson is doing some damage control after a public relations crash earlier this week. In a clip posted Monday on BET’s website, Gibson launched an ugly, sexist rant against “sluts” and “skeezers,” and is now apologizing by saying, in part, “My mother taught me better than this.” In the BET interview, Gibson railed against “sluts, skeezers, hoes, tramps and overly aggressive promiscuous women” who are “never without a man because they don’t have no standards. They’re ready to have sex with any and everything that want to have sex with them.”

Boner Candidate #3: HEY SEXY….I’M GONNA GIVE YOU A GOOD RATING ON THE COMMENT CARD.

A man accused of sexually assaulting a Target employee played a role in his own capture after he signed his name on a customer service card. Roswell police arrested Ira Davis on April 2. The alleged assault occurred six months ago. According to a police report, Davis walked into the store on Holcomb Bridge Road on Oct. 10 and began talking to the woman in the electronics department. Davis, police say, began touching the woman inappropriately and whispering sexual comments into her ear. He then grabbed her arms and told her she was "drop dead gorgeous" and "sexy," according to the report. "(The woman) made it clear in her statement and while speaking with me that the man forced these actions upon her and it was clearly unwanted," Officer J. Zettler wrote in his report.