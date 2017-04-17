Geek News for April 17th, 2017

New Star Wars Trailer!

Also, new trailer for Battlefront II!

Disney Reveals New Details Of Star Wars Land

Disney’s upcoming “Star Wars”-themed lands at its Anaheim and Orlando resorts will be set in a “remote frontier outpost” that hasn’t been seen in any of the films in the franchise. The company showed off artwork of the lands during a panel discussion at its Star Wars Celebration in Orlando on Saturday, and said the new location would be “somewhere on the Outer Rim — lying on the edge of the Unknown Regions.” Read More

Aquaman: Dolph Lundgren gets a villainous role

A superhero movie wouldn’t be the same without a decent supervillain, and it seems that Jason Momoa’s debut outing as Aquaman has just cast at least one of its antagonists. The Hollywood Reporter reports that 80s action star Dolph Lundgren will star opposite Momoa’s Arthur Curry as Nereus, overlord of the aquatic kingdom of Xebel and general Aquaman nemesis.

Read More

Labyrinth Spinoff Movie Announced, Fede Alvarez to Direct

The ambitious, picturesque 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth is an cult classic that highlighted the puppet creations of its director, the late, great Jim Henson, and famously introduced David Bowie as the villainous Jareth the Goblin King. However, it was, initially, a failure, earning $12.7m total against its $25m budget. But over 30 years later, its cult momentum is such that a major spinoff movie is in the works.

Read More