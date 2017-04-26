Boner (Round One) for April 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SORRY FOR THE RAPE

An Oxford University doctoral student accused of raping a woman is set to walk free after a second jury failed to reach a verdict. Statistician Sherman Ip, 25, allegedly forced the woman down onto his bed and pulled off her clothes before launching the attack on May 14, 2013. But Ip told jurors “she consented” and said he thought “everything was normal” when they had sex at her parents’ house the following day. The woman, who cannot be identified, claimed she fled Ip’s apartment in tears after he forced her onto his bed, pulled her clothes off and raped her.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: HE COULD STOP A PUCK, BUT NOT A PEE.

A man charged with urinating on people at Primanti Bros. has been named by the police. According to State College police, Matthew Skoff, 25, of McKees Rocks, was cited for his actions. Court documents show Skoff faces a summary citation for public urination. Skoff was accused of entering the restroom at the downtown State College restaurant Friday night and urinating on a person who was waiting in line for a urinal, the CDT reported Saturday. The man then entered an occupied stall and urinated on another person.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: ATTENTION WHITE AMERICANS

A controversial flier appeared on the University of Texas at Arlington campus that asks “white Americans” to report “any and all” illegal immigrants, CBS Dallas / Fort Worth reports. The school is taking down the fliers after students said they appeared on a message board inside the university commons. A view of the controversial flier posted around the University of Texas at Arlington. The group behind the message appears to be protesting the possibility of UTA becoming a “sanctuary campus.” The term “sanctuary city” refers to cities that follow certain procedures to shelter illegal immigrants.

Read More