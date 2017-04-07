Boner (Round One) for April 7th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: ALL KIDS WANT TO COLOR HITLER

A chain of Dutch stores has apologized after inadvertently selling children’s coloring books featuring an image of Adolf Hitler. The Kruidvat chain of drugstores posted a statement on its website saying the coloring books, which went on sale this week, were immediately pulled from shelves after the discovery of an “inappropriate image,” per the AP. The image shows Hitler giving a Nazi salute. On his left arm is a red band with a swastika. Without directly referring to Hitler, the company says it is investigating how the image got into the books “despite various checks of the content.” It isn’t clear how many of the books were sold. (There was once a 9/11 coloring book.)

Boner Candidate #2: THE MAN NEEDS HIM SOME M AND M’S

This is the moment a man has a meltdown at a California 7-Eleven — all because he couldn’t buy a bag of M&M’s. Santa Ana cops this week released video from the February incident, showing the clerk scanning the customer’s small bag of chocolate coated almonds. The customer then swipes his credit card, looks up for a second — apparently entering his pin number — but then shakes his head. The clerk appears to cancel the transaction, prompting an epic hissy fit by the candy man, who clobbers the clerk him in the head, shoves the cash register off the counter, and hurls a handful of bananas at another employee, police said in a statement. In all, the man, who ran off after his episode, caused about $700 in damage to the store’s registers and printers, cops said. The employees were not injured. Cpl. Anthony Bertagna, of the Santa Ana Police Department, told FOX 11 that he worries how the suspect would act in more serious situations. “If he’s willing to do this over 75 cents,” Bertagna said, “what if there were true issues that he had to deal with?” Santa Ana Police Department Cpl. Anthony Bertagna wondered to FOX 11. The suspect is white, between 30 and 35 years old, 5-foot-10 or 11 and between 180 and 200 pounds, police said. He has a medium to heavy build and short black hair. He was last seen wearing prescription glasses, a green fleece sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Boner Candidate #3: THE TEACHER DID WHAT?

A Utah school district agreed to pay $100,000 to the family of a teenage girl who was injured while wearing goggles to simulate drunkenness in a 2014 health class experiment, the AP reports. The Davis School District will put more than $61,000 into a trust account for Kylie Nielsen to settle a personal-injury lawsuit, according to the Standard-Examiner. She can get access to that money when she turns 18. The district also agreed to pay $13,000 for medical expenses and nearly $26,000 for legal fees. Nielsen was 13 when she participated in an exercise to simulate alcohol impairment at Centennial Junior High School. Her teacher, Rick Smith, encouraged students to play tag and run around a classroom while wearing "drunk goggles," according to court documents. Nielsen's foot got stuck in a desk, and she broke her ankle in multiple places, requiring two surgeries. It also resulted in one of Nielsen's legs being shorter than the other, and pain and swelling when she does any physical activity, her parents said. Nielsen ran track and had qualified for an all-star track meet the day she was injured, according to the lawsuit. Smith, who has since left the school district, "breached a duty owed to [Nielsen] by failing to act with reasonable care," according to the school district's statement in court papers.