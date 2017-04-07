Boner (Round Two) for April 7th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: COME ON KIDS, WE’RE GOING SHOPPING

A Seminole mother is accused of driving her eight children around while under the influence of alcohol and was arrested on 8 felony counts of child neglect on Tuesday, according to court records. Pinellas Sheriff’s deputies said the mom, Kelly Zeitler, 37, failed to provide a safe environment for her children and showed little to no regard for her actions. “It’s a huge shock,” said neighbor Brian Shea. “They’re really good people.” According to an affidavit, the incident began when Zeitler picked up one of her children from a Seminole Christian school on Tuesday afternoon. That child told deputies the vehicle smelled like alcohol and his mom had slurred speech. The report states Zeitler then stopped at a Publix location and, upon leaving the store, opened a 16-ounce can of beer. Zeitler almost struck a car in the parking lot, but the child told deputies the accident was only prevented because he screamed at his mom to stop. Zeitler then drove home, and that’s where deputies caught up with her. Though she now faces multiple counts of child neglect, she was not charged with a DUI because she was not caught in the act of driving. She reportedly had all eight of her children in the vehicle during the incident in question. We went to Zeitler’s Seminole home, but nobody came to the door. A large white van began to pull in the driveway, but backed out when the driver saw our camera. Neighbors said the family uses that white van to transport their children, whose ages range from toddler to teenager. At her first appearance in court on Wednesday, Zeitler cried as a judge discussed her charges. She said she’s a homemaker, and asked for a public defender. Zeitler is being held in the Pinellas Jail on a $40,000 bond, and will be required to wear an alcohol monitor if she gets out.

An unidentified woman fell off a bridge in Northern California Tuesday while attempting to take a risky selfie in a restricted area. KCRA reported that she fell off the Foresthill Bridge near Auburn, which is outside Sacramento. She was reportedly with a group of friends. She was walking on the catwalk on the underbelly of the bridge, and fell 60 feet. She was life-flighted to a hospital and is expected to survive. “This young lady is very lucky to be alive and the consequences could have been worse for her, her friends and her family,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said on its Facebook page.

A Fox Chapel Middle School teacher was fired after giving students an assignment district officials felt was not appropriate. The Hernando County School District did not identify the teacher. In a statement they said in part, “in no way, does that assignment meet the standards of appropriate instructional material”. The supplemental assignment that was given to students instructed them to circle a response for a series of questions, which asked them about their comfort level.

“How comfy are you if you see a group of black men walking to you on the street? That’s completely inappropriate. In no world, whatsoever, is that okay to question a child on,” Jennifer Block said. Jennifer Block’s 12-year-old daughter was given the assignment. “I thought it was very inappropriate. I thought some of them were racist. I thought some of them were sexist. I thought it was completely intolerable,” Tori Drews said. Drews is in 6th grade. She received the assignment during her 7th period Leader In Me class. She said they were learning about accepting people’s differences. “There were children that were saying this is wrong. Why are we doing this? Does this have a reason? She was going yeah this is kind of wrong…maybe I should take it back,” Drews said. Drews said the teacher, who was let go, handed out the assignment to the class.

