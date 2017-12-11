Boner (Round One) for December 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WOW! TALK ABOUT CHRISTMAS ENTERTAINMENT

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme can be seen violently kicking a female photographer in the face in a video taken at KROQ Acoustic Christmas on Saturday. The incident happened during the band’s performance on night one of the L.A. radio station’s 28th annual holiday concert. Chelsea Lauren, a photographer for Shutterstock, which has a licensing partership with Variety owner Penske Media, said the incident was unprovoked and that Homme was even smiling before he struck her. “It was obviously very intentional,” she said. Homme released a statement Sunday, characterizing the incident as an accident.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU THERE FATBOY?

The intersection that started it all: Eugene Matusevitch made a right turn here at 6:50 p.m. on a Monday. (Dan Morse) All things considered, the ­seven-minute traffic court trial went pretty well for Eugene Matusevitch. He was fined $50, but there was no conviction and no points were lodged against his driving record. Several hours later, though, he just couldn’t seem to let it go. And that’s why the 34-year-old from Bethesda, Md., is due back in court Jan. 9 — this time accused of sending a barrage of obscene and harassing text messages to the Montgomery County officer who handed him the citation. “Nice job in court today playing up to the judge so he didn’t waive ticket,” Matusevitch allegedly wrote. “All good, I still make a lot of money.” Three minutes later came another.

Boner Candidate #3: PEOPLE ARE GONNA LOVE THIS.

It’s a Friday afternoon, and I’m finding myself watching a video of a guy who cemented his head inside a microwave. What? Welcome to 2017 everyone, where common sense no longer matters. In the video below, 22-year-old Jimmy “Jay” Swingler from the YouTube channel TGFbro put his head inside a bag in a microwave and… filled it with polyfilla. The incident took place in Fordhouses, Wolverhampton, UK. Yeah, it’s really dumb. Yeah, it could have killed him. Yeah, it nearly did. In the video, Swingler said he was struggling to breath, leading his co-hosts to try to break him out of the microwave. Warning, the video does have some strong language and, if you needed reminding, please don’t try this yourself.

