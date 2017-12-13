Boner (Round One) for December 13th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: JUST BECAUSE YOU’VE HAD CANCER DOESN’T MEAN YOU CAN BREAK THE RULES.

First, she beat cancer. Now, she’s taking on her high school after being disciplined for wearing a hat. Chloe Terpenning, 15, a freshman at West Burlington High School in Iowa, transferred to the school after being harassed and bullied for losing her hair from chemotherapy, The Hawkeye reported. But once she arrived at the new school, she began getting harassed by the school’s administration, which bans hats, caps, hoods and other headgear, the outlet said. She was first sent to the office at the beginning of December for wearing a hood instead of a wig—claiming the wig was prohibiting her natural hair from growing back, giving her headaches and getting in the way of gym class.

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS BECAUSE OF THE BIG FLOOD.

Charleville, Australia, had a huge shindig prepared for the town’s 150th anniversary. Then they realized that they were three years too late. Mayor Annie Liston says some locals believed the town of 5,000 people was officially recognized in 1868, but a check of Queensland state records revealed that the correct year was 1865, the BBC reports. She says the confusion was compounded by disagreements among local historians about the date—and by the fact that many town records were lost in a flood years ago.

Boner Candidate #3: WE GOT HER!

Police in Grand Rapids, Michigan, handcuffed an 11-year-old girl and held her at gunpoint after she walked out of her house during a search for a stabbing suspect. Honestie Hodges told WOOD-TV she exited the back door of her home to go to the store on Dec. 6 when officers confronted her. Her mom, Whitney Hodges, who witnessed the confrontation, said police ordered Honestie to raise her hands and walk backward. Then officers handcuffed the girl, patted her down and put her in the back of a police car, Hodges said. "It made me feel scared and it made me feel like I did something wrong," Honestie told the TV station. "The whole time they are telling her to come down, I'm telling them, 'She's 11 years old. That's my daughter. Don't cuff her,'" Hodges said of the officers. Honestie, who is black, said she sat in the back of the cruiser banging on the windows and screaming to her mom, "Please don't let them take me."