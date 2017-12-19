Boner (Round One) for December 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I’M A BAD, BAD, MAN; NOW, HOW ABOUT A CINNAMON ROLE?

How about some cinnamon rolls with that apology? In an online newsletter Friday afternoon, celebrity chef Mario Batali — facing allegations that he touched women inappropriately — acknowledged “many mistakes” and apologized for disappointing “my friends, my family, my fans and my team.” “My behavior was wrong and there are no excuses. I take full responsibility,” the message reads. “Sharing the joys of Italian food, tradition and hospitality with all of you, each week, is an honor and privilege. Without the support of all of you — my fans — I would never have a forum in which to expound on this. “I will work every day to regain your respect and trust,” the message reads. Then he added a postscript: A suggestion for a sweet breakfast treat. “ps. in case you’re searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite,” the post reads, followed by a photo and a recipe link.

Boner Candidate #2: I KNOW HOW TO HANDLE PEOPLE.

Jay-Z’s forthcoming docuseries on the life and death of Trayvon Martin has sparked notice from the man who killed the unarmed 17-year-old in 2012. George Zimmerman, the neighborhood watch volunteer who was acquitted of second-degree murder and manslaughter in Martin’s death, is now threatening the music mogul and Michael Gasparro, the project’s co-executive producer, according to The Blast and the Orlando Sentinel. Zimmerman said the series’ production team made unannounced visits to his parents’ and uncle’s homes to get them on camera. He said the team “harassed” his family, but didn’t go into detail to The Blast about how. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I WAS REALLY UPSET THAT HE DIDN’T INCLUDE THE PUNCHLINE.

A Pizza Hut employee in Virginia was fired after she wrote an “inappropriate” joke inside a pizza box that was delivered to two teenage boys, WJLAreports. A Stafford woman, who doesn’t want to be identified due to cyber-bullying, says her 12- and 15-year-old sons ordered the pizza and have asked for jokes on the box in the past. The joke said, “What do a pizza delivery driver and a gynecologist have in common?” WJLA didn’t release the punchline, saying it’s too saucy for television. “I was really kind of shocked and floored that Pizza Hut would send that type of joke out,” she said. “The employee even called and said that she was sorry, and I told her that I hope she doesn’t lose her job over this.”

