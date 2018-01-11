Boner (Round One) for January 11th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I DEMAND A REFUND

A crazy shopper returned her Christmas tree to Costco this January for a refund — because it was “dead.” Bizarrely, the woman apparently managed to get her money back in full despite taking the battered fir back a full 10 days after Dec. 25. She was snapped at the checkout of the store in Santa Clara, Calif., by unimpressed shopper Scott Bentley, who was stuck in a line behind her. He shared the photo on Facebook, writing: “I can’t make this stuff up. “Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree ‘because it is dead’ on January 4. “If I didn’t see it, I wouldn’t believe that someone had so little moral values or lack of conscience. “Heartbreaking to think she may have needed that money so much, she lost all self respect and dignity for it. “She did get a refund – not happily though. It was questioned, verified purchase on her account and she was shamed to a small degree… But I don’t think it fazed her because she has no conscience. “She didn’t seem to mind that I took a photo and said ‘Are you serious?!?.’” The woman was slammed on social media by users branding her “cheap” and “brazen.” One person wrote: “People like this are miserable. Seriously, how cheap can you be?”

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: OH, ARIZONA VOTERS; YOU ARE SO LUCKY

Disgraced Arizona lawman Joe Arpaio on Wednesday renewed crazy claims that former President Obama’s birth certificate “is a forgery” – and wants Congress to investigate that conspiracy theory instead of Russia. The former Maricopa County sheriff, running for the seat of retiring US Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), told WABC radio hosts Rita Cosby and Curtis Sliwa that Russian interference in the 2016 election should take a backseat to his baseless claim about Obama’s birth. “They’re (Congress) too busy talking about Russia,” said Arpaio, who insisted he has proof that Obama wasn’t born in the United States. “We came up with some more, new information, not that we need it, but you’ll hear more about it.” Arpaio, 85, said he doesn’t care what blowback he suffers from propping up the long-discredited “birther” movement. “I’m not gonna back down on this. I don’t care if I lose elections or anything,” said Arpaio. “I’m going to tell you again that that document is a forgery.” Arpaio was convicted of criminal contempt of court for ignoring judicial orders to stop profiling Latino drivers. He faced a maximum sentence of six months in jail, before President Trump pardoned him this past August.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: OH, ARIZONA VOTERS; YOU ARE SO LUCKY

A private Christian school in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, is under fire after asking fourth-graders to lay out three “good” reasons for slavery as part of a homework assignment. On Monday, the students at Our Redeemer Lutheran School were handed a social studies worksheet that told them to “give 3 ‘good’ reasons for slavery and 3 bad reasons.” Trameka Brown-Berry, who has a 9-year-old son in the class, told Fox 6 that she was in “shock” over the “highly offensive and insensitive” assignment. “I couldn’t believe they sent something like that home,” Brown-Berry said. “Not only was my son in an awful position, but the students who weren’t black ― that’s what keeps racism going.” She posted a photo of the homework on Facebook. “I feel there is no good reason for slavery that’s why I did not write,” her son answered, as shown in the post. Principal Jim Van Dellen sent a letter to parents with an apology and said that the teacher didn’t properly describe the task to students, according to the station WISN. Read More