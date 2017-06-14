Boner (Round One) for June 14th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: FAT PHOBIA

Roxane Gay, an internationally known feminist writer and professor, released a memoir on Tuesday that focused, in part, on what it is like to move through the world as an overweight woman. So it was both annoying and somewhat fitting, she said, that she has gotten attention this week not only for her work, but also for a podcast that provoked a backlash for suggesting that it was difficult to arrange an interview with Ms. Gay last month because of her weight.

Boner Candidate #2: A LITTLE KLEPTO RESEARCH

A Wyoming college student who told officers she was working on a term paper on kleptomania after she was caught shoplifting faces three felony charges. The Gillette News Record reports 23-year-old Lydia Marie Cormaney was arrested on June 5 after trying to leave Walmart with nearly $1,900 worth of merchandise. Court records say investigators later found thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items in her dorm room. Cormaney told officers she began shoplifting after being forced to move into a new dorm room, away from her roommate who had many of the household items.

Boner Candidate #3: IT WAS JUST A LAP DANCE….ANYBODY HAVE A JELLY?

A woman who was filmed straddling a man on a Ryanair flight denies the pair were having sex. Tracey Bolton told a friend that ‘it was just a lap dance’ – however admitted she was ‘mortified’ that it had gone viral. The 39-year-old shocked passengers on the plane from Manchester to Ibiza on Friday when she was seen straddling 31-year-old Shaun Edmondson. It later emerged that Edmondson, who is known as a ‘ladies’ man, was on his own stag do while his pregnant fiancee Jenna Ross, 25, waited for him at home.

