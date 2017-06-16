Boner (Round One) for June 16th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: ALL THE GAYS CARE ABOUT IS GOING TO THE BEACH

Chadwick Moore is the gay writer who penned OUT‘s Milo Yiannopoulos profile that everyone hated so much. Moore was recently invited to once again talk with Tucker Carlson. This time Moore was a guest to discuss a vigil that took place at Stonewall Inn, organized by Gays Against Guns, to remember the 49 people killed in the Pulse massacre. The invitation described the event as, “a solemn and joyfully defiant experience as we remember the tragedy that brought the fight for gun violence prevention directly into our LGBTQ nightlife community. on the one-year anniversary of the Pulse massacre in Orlando, in which Omar Mateen murdered 49 people.”

Boner Candidate #2: HEY, I GOT SOME STUFF FROM YOUR EX-HUSBAND

A Florida man faces charges for a revenge porn scheme where he sent photos of his estranged wife to her male co-workers. Joshua Persaud, 37, of Lake Wales, was charged with 11 counts of sexual cyber harassment, according to news station WFLA. Authorities said Persaud created a fake Facebook account using the name of his wife, who he was in the process of divorcing. Using the account, he allegedly sent more than a dozen nude photos of her to her colleagues.

Boner Candidate #3: WOULD YOU LIKE THAT IN A SIPPY CUP?

A Georgia family was shocked to discover a restaurant served their young daughter alcohol by mistake. Alexis Smith and her husband took their 18-month-old daughter, Aaliyah, to lunch at a restaurant in Vinings. The family ordered apple juice for their daughter while they ate their meal. After lunch, as they were getting ready to leave, Aaliyah’s dad took a sip of the juice out of the kid’s cup and his chest started burning, Smith told 11Alive. Alexis tasted the juice as well, and suspected it was alcohol, so they told the manager on duty. The manager looked into the situation and notified the family that the container had been mislabeled and the child had indeed been served alcohol by mistake.

