Boner Candidate #1: BEING BLACK IN AMERICA IS TOUGH

As he has grown older, and as he has established himself as one of the great athletes in American history, LeBron James has become increasingly willing to address social and political issues. He has, for instance, denounced police killings of African-American men, and he took sides in the 2016 presidential campaign, endorsing Hillary Clinton and making a public appearance on her behalf. The pointed and difficult topics that often grip this country have become familiar terrain for James. But on the eve of his seventh straight trip to the N.B.A. finals, James was, by his own admission, distracted and upset, his mind wandering from the supreme challenge that he and the Cleveland Cavaliers again face in taking on the Golden State Warriors with everything at stake.

Boner Candidate #2: WE GOT HER TO THE BUS STOP.

Two Howard University police officers recorded dumping a patient from a wheelchair outside the university’s hospital have been fired, along with their supervisor. The hospital said the woman was treated and discharged appropriately, but what happened next was profoundly disturbing and won’t be tolerated. WJLA-TV broadcast a bystander’s cellphone video of the April 24 scene. It shows a male officer pushing a barefoot woman to a bus stop. Her legs are flung in the air when he stops abruptly. A female officer and another male officer watch as she tumbles to the wet sidewalk.

Boner Candidate #3: I HAD TO DO IT.

A South Carolina man arrested for running over his girlfriend Sunday told authorities he “had to do it.” Corey Bryce Adams, 27, of Dorchester, said that he hit his 22-year-old girlfriend with his car Sunday night because he she supposedly cheated on him, news station WCIV reported. Deputies said the woman had been walking in a Publix parking lot around 11 p.m. when a car struck her from behind. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find her “bleeding profusely” and suffering from a head injury. She said that she could not remember what happened. There were pieces of plastic that were apparently from the headlight left at the scene after the crash. From the evidence, police determined the vehicle was a white Ford Focus.

