Boner (Round One) for June 8th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I KNOW WHERE YOU KEEP YOUR MONEY
A woman demanded money from another woman at an Arkansas home early Wednesday and later ripped off her bra and took cash she had been keeping inside it, authorities said. It happened shortly after 3 a.m. at an apartment on Hope Avenue in Jonesboro. The 55-year-old victim said the assailant, described as a black woman in her early to mid-50s, called her a derogatory term and demanded cash before grabbing her throat and wrestling her “until she ripped her bra off and took the money,” according to a Jonesboro Police Department report. The assailant took a $100 bill and a $10 bill, police said.
Boner Candidate #2: MAKING AMERICA GREAT AGAIN
A Sears customer who went on a racist tirade about other shoppers was reportedly not kicked out of the store despite her incendiary remarks. The woman was caught on camera heckling a Latino family and an Asian employee because she was frustrated about the line at the store in New Brunswick, New Jersey, according to radio station WKXW. “Send them back to their own f—ing country!” said the woman, who incorrectly refers to the customers as Indian.
Boner Candidate #3: CONDOMS ARE TOO MODERN FOR MIKE PENCE
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.