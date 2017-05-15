Boner (Round One) for May 15th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WOLF KILLER

The reward for information leading to whoever shot a rare white wolf found inside Yellowstone National Park rose to $10,000 Friday after a wolf advocacy group matched a $5,000 reward offered earlier by the park. Yellowstone officials euthanized the severely injured wolf after hikers found the animal suffering April 11 along the northern edge of the park, near Gardiner, Mont. The 12-year-old wolf that was killed was the alpha female of a group of wolves dubbed the Canyon Pack and a popular target of photographers. The park offered a $5,000 reward Thursday for information leading to a conviction after announcing a preliminary necropsy finding that the wolf had been shot.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WHAT DO YOU MEAN THAT MOTHER’S DAY CARD ISN’T FOR ME?

An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother’s Day card. The Spartanburg Police Department was called to a disturbance at a home on Amos Street on Thursday around 6:40 p.m. Police said when they arrived on scene, a grandmother was standing with her two grandchildren, one of which was crying. The woman told officers her daughter, the boy’s mother, had slapped him multiple times in the front, side and back of the head. The suspect was identified as 30-year-old Shontrell Murphy.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: TAKING A POLITICAL PROTEST A BIT TOO FAR

Enraged by his decision to vote for Trump’s health act, a Tennessee woman allegedly tried to run her congressman off the road after his visit to a local university last week. According to the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, Rep. David Kustoff was driving away from a town hall meeting at the University of Tennessee at Martin on May 8, four days after helping to pass a bill that will leave millions of Americans stranded without access to health insurance. Wendi L. Wright, who was not at the event, reportedly began tailing the car carrying him and aide Marianne Dunavant, prompting them to become worried she intended to force the car off the road.

Read More