Boner (Round One) for May 22nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HOW DID YOU FIND ME AGAIN?

Police say they identified a woman who robbed a northeast Ohio video store because she first gave a clerk her real phone number. Akron police issued a warrant for aggravated robbery after tracing the phone number to the 41-year-old woman. A store employee says the woman walked into the store on Tuesday afternoon and shopped for a DVD. She then approached the checkout counter and gave her number to the employee to look up her account. The employee says the woman put a note on the counter stating she had a gun. Reports show she demanded money with her hand inside her sweatshirt as if she had a weapon.

Boner Candidate #2: STRING HIM UP

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) received voicemails threatening to lynch him and calling him racial slurs after he called for President Donald Trump’s impeachment, he said Saturday. Green, who is black, played the recordings for about 100 attendees at a town hall in Houston, according to the Houston Chronicle. They include death threats, racial epithets and graphic language. “Hey Al Green, we’ve got an impeachment for you. It’s going to be yours,” one caller said. “It’s actually going to give you a short trial before we hang your ni**** ass.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: MOST LIKELY TO NOT PAY ATTENTION…HAW, HAW, HAW. GET IT?

Two Memorial Middle School will not be returning next school year, according to a school spokesperson, after a teenage girl with ADHD received a school award for “Most Likely to Not Pay Attention.” Nicole Edwards said her 14-year-old daughter received the award at a school assembly Tuesday. Rockdale County Public Schools spokesperson Cindy Ball confirmed to FOX News on Thursday the two teachers directly involved “will not be returning to RCPS for the next school year.” “I feel like it was very derogatory, I feel like it was humiliating and this was held as an assembly with the school,” said Nicole Edwards.

