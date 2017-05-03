Boner (Round One) for May 3rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WE NEED A WALL ON OUR BORDER WITH AUSTRALIA

A Canberra man has been imprisoned by immigration officials in the United States for overstaying his US visa by less than two hours, after being denied entry to Canada. Baxter Reid, 26, and his American girlfriend, Heather Kancso, travelled to the Canadian border in upstate New York before Mr Reid was arrested by US border police on Monday, April 24 local time. Mr Reid is now imprisoned at Buffalo Federal Detention Centre where he could face six months in jail before his case is heard by a judge. Ms Kancso has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Mr Reid’s legal costs.

Boner Candidate #2: WE AIN’T GONNA HAVE NO GAY CREMAINS HERE, BUDDY

A gay man is suing a Mississippi funeral home for refusing to cremate his 86-year-old husband — because they didn’t want to “deal with their kind.” John “Jack” Zawadski, 82, claims in his suit that the Picayune Funeral Home flat-out told him they wouldn’t be providing their services for his spouse, Robert Huskey, after learning of his sexuality. The couple had been together for more than 50 years, and legally married since 2015.

Boner Candidate #3: HARASSING ANIMALS AT WHEELER FARM

*From Wheeler Farm FB page*

“We like to keep things upbeat around here. BUT, today we need to have a serious talk. The Ducks and Geese that reside here need your help. WE need your help. Please do not chase them, try to pick them up, or let your child try and tackle them. Here’s what happens: They get hurt and we have to put them down. This is not fun for us and quite frankly, kind of scars us for life. 🙁 A good portion of these birds are Federally Protected and anyone who torments them could face charges. A good portion of these birds are Federally Protected and anyone who torments them could face charges. Today, we had to put a female duck down because it appears someone broke her neck and proceeded to drop a huge rock on the clutch of eggs she was protecting. We would like to ask for your help in protecting our animals. Even the ones that are just passing through. If you see anything, please say something to one of our staff. Here’s to a better day tomorrow.”

