Boner (Round One) for May 5th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: GIMMIE THAT BABY. GIMMIE IT NOW.

Video shows what appears to be a fight over a baby in Orem as two women and a man get into a tug of war over the child. Now police and the Division of Child and Family Services are investigating the incident, but family members say the couple and the baby have taken off. Thousands have seen the video after it was posted to Facebook and are asking why police didn’t take the baby away from the couple. The incident happened early Sunday at the La Quinta off 800 North in Orem. The video gives you a view from a hotel window early Sunday morning. You can see a father, a mother in a black tank top, and a family member in a striped shirt all fighting while an 11-month-old child is being tossed around.

Boner Candidate #2: I PAID FOR THE SEAT AND I’M KEEPING IT

A California family says they were forced off an overbooked Delta Air Lines flight and threatened with jail time last week after refusing to give up a seat one of their young children was sitting in. In video posted to YouTube on Wednesday, Brian Schear of Huntington Beach is seen arguing with airline staff after he’s asked to relinquish a seat that he says he purchased for one of his kids. “I bought the seat and you need to just leave us alone,” Schear says in the cellphone video. “I’m not trying to cause a problem, but I believe in standing up for what’s right.” Delta has since apologized for the episode. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: HAPPY BIRTHDAY HONEY

Allentown couple admits allowing 13-year-old to drink 10 shots of vodka. An Allentown couple who allowed their 13-year-old daughter to celebrate her birthday by doing shots of vodka pleaded guilty to child endangerment charges Wednesday in Lehigh County Court. Charles Younger Jr., 39, and Michelle Edwards, 32, will be sentenced next month and could each serve more than a year in the county jail. Their daughter consumed up to 10 shots of vodka and was airlifted to a hospital after a drinking party at their home with a blood-alcohol level of .32 percent — four times the legal limit to drive in Pennsylvania.

