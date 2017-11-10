Boner (Round One) for November 10th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YOUR CANCER IS TAKING TOO LONG.

A feud between two neighbors living in the town of Sylvan Springs is heating up. Keith Hilyer recently posted a sign directed at his neighbor Jeff Thomas that read: “Your cancer is taking to [sic] long.” The sign has since been taken down, but a picture of the sign quickly got attention on a Sylvan Springs community Facebook page. Some called the sign “over the top and unnecessary.” Thomas has battled cancer on and off for several years. Hilyer, who lost his dad to cancer, said he wasn’t trying to be insensitive. “I was mad. I was super mad, and I would rather him be anywhere than here bothering me,” Hilyer explained.

Boner Candidate #2: I NEEDED SOME TIME OFF.

A Kansas elementary school secretary was arrested in connection with a bomb threat that forced the district to cancel classes, officials said. Claudia Rodriguez-Oviedo, 32, was charged for making threats against Pratt public schools, news station KAKE reported. She faces charges for aggravated criminal threat and unlawful use of computers. Rodriguez-Oviedo, who was employed at Southwest Elementary School, allegedly sent a bomb threat to the district Monday using a fake email address.

Boner Candidate #3: I NEEDED A RIDE.

A recently released inmate didn’t go far to commit his next crime prosecutors said. He’s now accused of stealing a car for his ride home right from the parking lot at Jackson Pike Jail. In September, Dustin Strawser was sentenced for a theft he committed earlier in the year. However the day he was released and placed on two years probation, prosecutors said he was seen on surveillance video stealing a Dodge Caliber from the Jackson Pike Jail parking lot south of downtown Columbus. “Criminals have nothing to do with their time besides plot,” said Chris Murphy who owns the car and was doing time himself in Jackson Pike.

