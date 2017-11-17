Boner (Round One) for November 17th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I GOT A RIGHT TO OPEN CARRY IN CHURCH

A man accidentally shot himself and his wife inside a Tennessee church on Thursday while advocating the right to bring guns to church. The individual was displaying a Ruger handgun to other churchgoers in the sanctuary about 50 miles south of Knoxville when he apparently forgot it was loaded, according to The Knoxville News Sentinel. “I carry my handgun everywhere,” he said while removing the ammunition magazine and showing the firearm to other members of the church. The man began to re-holster his weapon — but first put the magazine back into the firearm and loaded a round into the chamber, the local police chief told the paper.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S THE WRONG ONE: UNCLE DIDN’T HAVE NO LEGS

Family members say the wrong body was placed in a casket at a funeral home while people paid their respects. Benjamin Brown Jr. died and had lost both his legs due to complications with diabetes, WTVC reports. The body in the casket had legs, a nephew of the man says. The funeral home says in a statement that it’s committed to resolving any issues that the family has.

Boner Candidate #3: SAUSAGE ROLL JESUS

A British bakery chain has apologized after creating a Nativity scene in which the baby Jesus, surrounded by three wise men, was replaced by a sausage roll. And not just any sausage roll, but one that had been bitten into. Greggs, the largest bakery chain in Britain, released the image of the sausage roll nestled in a straw-filled manger to help promote its $32 advent calendar. But no sooner had the image of the sausage roll savior been published than consumers of all faiths took to Twitter to express moral indignation — and more than a few snickers.

