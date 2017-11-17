Boner (Round Two) for November 17th, 2017

A Tennessee teacher who posted video on social media of a student’s hijab — or headscarf — being taken off in her classroom has been fired. WSMV-TV reported Thursday that New Vision Academy Charter School said in a statement the teacher is no longer an employee of the school, citing a lack of judgment and cultural sensitivity. The video posted on Snapchat bore the caption, “pretty hair.” A second video was captioned, “lol all that hair cover up.” Footage showed the student with a hand covering her face as her hijab was removed from her head. The Nashville school maintains the teacher didn’t remove the hijab and that no malicious intent was behind the incident.

Read More

The Rev. Jamie Johnson says he “unequivocally” no longer agrees with his past statements. A Homeland Security official in the Trump administration appointed to cultivate unity among community organizations has quit following publication of earlier comments in which he blamed slums on the “laziness, drug use and sexual promiscuity” of African-Americans. CNN uncovered the statements the Rev. Jamie Johnson expressed while he was host of a radio program in Iowa and as a guest on other conservative shows. He made the comments about blacks and slums in 2008 on “The Right Balance” on Accent Radio Network, CNN reported. Johnson also said during his radio appearances from 2008 to 2016 that Islam’s only contribution to the world was oil and “dead bodies,” and that terrorism represented the “true meaning” of Islam. “Jews do not want to cut our heads off; Muslims want to cut our heads off,” he said in 2011.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: I DON’T THINK THIS IS A FAMILY VALUE

An Ohio Republican state legislator who consistently touts his faith and his anti-LGBT stances resigned this week after being caught having sex with a man in his office. Representative Wes Goodman, who is married, was reportedly seen by someone who is not a staffer having sex with a man inside his Riffe Center office. The witness told Ohio House Chief of Staff Mike Dittoe of the situation early Tuesday afternoon, according to the Columbus Dispatch. Dittoe told House Speaker Republican Cliff Rosenberger, who met with Goodman. Shortly after the meeting, Goodman resigned due to “inappropriate conduct.” This comes as a surprise to many constituents, because Goodman has consistently spoken about “natural marriage” being between a man and a woman. His campaign website, which is now offline, outlined his views on family: “Healthy, vibrant, thriving, values-driven families are the source of Ohio’s proud history and the key to Ohio’s future greatness. The ideals of a loving father and mother, a committed natural marriage, and a caring community are well worth pursuing and protecting.”

Read More