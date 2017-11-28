Boner (Round One) for November 28th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YEAH. IT’S A SKULL. WHAT’S THE BIG DEAL.

A man in California was arrested on Thanksgiving when he couldn’t explain why he had a human skull in his trunk. Joshua Davis, 41, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over in Angels Camp in Northern California before midnight last Thursday after the driver ran past a stop sign, according to the Los Angeles Times. Angels Camp police reportedly recognized Davis from when he had driven the car earlier and asked him for identification, which he initially refused. Police found Davis didn’t have a valid driver’s license. Upon searching the car, law enforcement found methamphetamine behind the car’s fuel tank door, in addition to a human skull that Fox 40 reported looked like it was “recently unearthed.”

Boner Candidate #2: HEY, I DIDN’T USE A REAL GUN.

Authorities say a Florida man shot a young boy with an airsoft gun as punishment. News outlets report that 36-year-old Mark Cox was arrested Sunday and charged with child abuse. The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says a witness told deputies that Cox purposely shot the 4-year-old child with plastic pellets because he wouldn’t sit down after his mother told him to do so. The sheriff’s office says the pellets left marks on the boy’s neck, but the injuries weren’t considered serious. Deputies say Cox admitted to pulling the trigger but said he thought the gun was broken.

Boner Candidate #3: HE NEVER MISSES AN OPPORTUNITY TO BE AN ASS.

President Donald Trump’s use of “Pocahontas” to take a jab at Sen. Elizabeth Warren during an event honoring Native American veterans Monday sparked outrage among politicians. Trump has referred to Warren as “Pocahontas” several times since she made unverified claims during her 2012 Senate race that she has Native American heritage. Warren, a Democratic senator from Massachusetts, fired back at Trump moments after his comments Monday. “It is deeply unfortunate that the president of the United States can’t make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur,” Warren said during an appearance on MSNBC. The president of the Navajo Nation, Russell Begaye, said Monday evening that he would not engage in the dialogue between Trump and Warren, and would instead focus on the prejudice Native Americans face.

