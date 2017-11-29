Boner (Round One) for November 29th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SHE THREW A BABY AT ME!

Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father’s feet, fracturing the baby’s skull. Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports the infant’s father said he had been arguing with 24-year-old Heidy Rios, of Terrytown, when she threw the 3-week-old baby at his feet and uttered an expletive, telling him to “take” his son. The father took the child to a New Orleans hospital on Thursday, and doctors determined the infant had fractured his right temporal bone. Authorities say the injuries aren’t life-threatening. Rios initially told investigators she didn’t know how her son was hurt, but she later said she may have dropped the child during the dispute.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I DON’T HAVE A DRIVER’S LICENSE.

Authorities in northeastern Ohio say an 11-year-old girl was driving an SUV when police stopped it and arrested a young woman riding in the back seat. Warren Law Director Greg Hicks tells WKBN-TV the woman doesn’t have a driver’s license and indicated that she thought it would be better to let the child drive. Police stopped the vehicle Saturday night after its high-beam headlights flashed toward oncoming traffic in the dark. WKBN reports the SUV’s owner had lent the vehicle to the passenger, 19-year-old Brandy Cross, but didn’t give permission for the child to drive. The girl was cited and released to her mother.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: BOOM! THE THINNING OF THE HERD.

A Russian man has died after posing for a picture with a hand grenade after taking the pin out. Alexander ‘Sasha’ Chechik had sent an image to his friend showing himself holding the grenade moments before it detonated, killing him instantly. Police say that he had sent several images to friends where he posed with the hand grenade and that this indicates that he had not intended to take his own life. A graphic police picture shows the appalling carnage. Moments earlier, one friend had messaged him: ‘Where are you? Are you OK?’ Police said they believe Mr Chechik expected the grenade would not explode as long as he didn’t throw it. As he had also sent pictures to other friends, police have categorised his death as an accident not suicide, according to reports.

Read More