Boner (Round Two) for November 29th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: PLEASE, TRANSPORT YOUR HOLIDAY TREES RESPONSIBLY

Police in a Massachusetts town are showing residents how not to transport their holiday trees. Sudbury police posted a picture Friday of a vehicle with a large tree on top of it. Almost the entire car appears to be hidden. Police say an officer stopped the vehicle on Route 20 in the town, located about 25 miles west of Boston. Police on Facebook reminded people to transport holiday trees “responsibly.” It’s unclear if the driver was cited. The department did not immediately respond to a request for additional details on Monday.

Boner Candidate #2: WHITE BOYS SHOULD BE SACRIFICED TO THE WOLVES.

A nurse from Indiana University Health is no longer an employee after an investigation was launched Saturday into a controversial tweet, CBS affiliate WTTV reports. IU Health said Taiyesha Baker faced an internal investigation by IU Health after allegedly posting on Twitter that “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son.” The tweet, which has since been deleted, continued, “Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically, every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves…” A spokesperson for IU Health released the following statement on Sunday afternoon: “A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health.” IU Health originally released a statement regarding the matter on Saturday morning, saying, “We are aware of the situation. Our Human Resources Department is investigating this issue and will take appropriate action.”

Boner Candidate #3: WELL, IT STARTED OUT BEING FOR A GOOD CAUSE.

Anderson School District 5 said students are being disciplined after a controversial photo surfaced following a Friday night football game. District spokesperson Kyle Newton said they were made aware of the image Saturday morning, which features Westside High School students spelling out the word “RAPE” with letters painted on their chests. A photo circulating on social media that was sent to FOX Carolina showed four male subjects with the letters painted in pink on their chests and the text “What we do to Daniel” below. Newton said the Daniel versus Westside game was Cancer Awareness Night and the students were initially part of a group that spelled out “BUMP CANCER.” “It’s kind of ironic that they went there painted for a good cause and because they didn’t think through everything this happened,” said Anderson District Five Superintendent, Tom Wilson. Newton said school leaders are reminding students and staff that pictures shared through text messages and social media can cause long-term consequences.

