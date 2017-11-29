Boner Fight for November 29th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SHE THREW A BABY AT ME!
Authorities say a Louisiana mother threw her infant son at his father’s feet, fracturing the baby’s skull. Nola.com/The Times-Picayune reports the infant’s father said he had been arguing with 24-year-old Heidy Rios, of Terrytown, when she threw the 3-week-old baby at his feet and uttered an expletive, telling him to “take” his son. The father took the child to a New Orleans hospital on Thursday, and doctors determined the infant had fractured his right temporal bone. Authorities say the injuries aren’t life-threatening. Rios initially told investigators she didn’t know how her son was hurt, but she later said she may have dropped the child during the dispute.
Boner Candidate #2: WHITE BOYS SHOULD BE SACRIFICED TO THE WOLVES.
A nurse from Indiana University Health is no longer an employee after an investigation was launched Saturday into a controversial tweet, CBS affiliate WTTV reports. IU Health said Taiyesha Baker faced an internal investigation by IU Health after allegedly posting on Twitter that “Every white woman raises a detriment to society when they raise a son.” The tweet, which has since been deleted, continued, “Someone with the HIGHEST propensity to be a terrorist, rapist, killer, and domestic violence all star. Historically, every son you had should be sacrificed to the wolves…” A spokesperson for IU Health released the following statement on Sunday afternoon: “A recently hired IU Health employee tied to troubling posts on social media this weekend is no longer an employee of IU Health.” IU Health originally released a statement regarding the matter on Saturday morning, saying, “We are aware of the situation. Our Human Resources Department is investigating this issue and will take appropriate action.”
