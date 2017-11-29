Avengers: Infinity Wars Trailer!!!!!

May 4th!!!

That’s the day James Brolin lays waste in his quest to battle the universe and tries to out “Oh Yeah!” the Kool-Aid Man as he bursts through buildings in some CG cityscape. The new trailer dropped today and unites Spider-Man, Thor, Iron Man, Dr. Strange, Hulk, Black Panther, and, yes, Guardians of the Galaxy!

Now, as far as I can tell (I stuck with X-Men during my youth, so I am just catching up on the rest of this) there are these jewels that go into a glove. Once they are all in the glove then Steve Mnuchin’s wife reigns supreme. It’ll be up to Captain America and crew to stop the Republican tax reform effort before all is lost.

“RIP Charles Manson. But guys, he wasn’t even half the Bond villain I am.”

—Mnuchin, feeling jealous. pic.twitter.com/6v7GmLpSi5 — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) November 20, 2017

I mean, that’s what I got out of the trailer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>