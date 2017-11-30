Boner (Round One) for November 30th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: OH THAT’S JUST JOE

A conservative activist who for years exchanged online messages with Texas Republican Rep. Joe Barton says that when he occasionally steered the topic toward sexual themes, she long dismissed it as “that’s just Joe.” Kelly Canon, a vocal opponent of red-light cameras and a tea party organizer in the Dallas suburb of Arlington, released a series of Facebook Messenger conversations with Barton from 2012 in which he asked things like if she was wearing panties. First reported by the Fort Worth Star Telegram on Wednesday, the revelation comes a week after Barton apologized for a nude photo of him that circulated on social media. Canon later told The Associated Press that she and Barton exchanged online messages from around 2011 to 2015. They included Barton asking after midnight in June 2012 whether Canon was “wearing a tank top only … and no panties.” The congressman was married at the time to his second wife but is now twice divorced.

Boner Candidate #2: EVERYBODY IN AMERICA SAYS THAT

A Maryland man is facing charges in Canada for yelling a sexually explicit threat at a female television reporter during a live interview with a cop, police said. Britt Dixon, a reporter for CHCH-TV in Ontario, was conducting an interview with a uniformed police officer outside the Hamilton Police Service on Friday when a man in a passing truck yelled “f— her right in the p—-,” video posted by the station shows. “Wow,” a startled Dixon said. “Again … in front of a police officer.” Dixon then asked the man, identified by the Baltimore Sun as 23-year-old Fawaz Abudhamad, why he yelled the vulgar phrase at her during the interview. “Because everybody in the United States [says] that,” Abudhamad replied.

Boner Candidate #3: WHAT’S A WORKING MOM TO DO?

A young mom who left her kids home alone during a strip club shift was arrested after her 2-year-old was found wandering the streets naked, according to police. Chelsea Sawyer, 22, was charged Wednesday with endangering the welfare of a child after the brothers were discovered unsupervised in Rensselaer, New York, news station WTEN reported. Police said that Sawyer left her children home by themselves around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night so she could go to her shift at Nite Moves Gentleman club in Latham. She then allegedly went out after work. Authorities received a call Wednesday morning that a child was walking the streets unclothed.

