Boner (Round One) for October 11th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: CALLING THIS CASE INSANE IS PUTTING IT MILDLY

A judge has awarded a convicted rapist parenting time and joint legal custody of a child he conceived with a girl he raped when she was 12. He was also later convicted of another sexual assault on a child, according to media reports. The man, Christopher Mirasolo, 27, was awarded joint legal custody of an 8-year-old boy, nine years after he was convicted of raping the child’s mother, after a DNA test established paternity of the child, said the victim’s attorney. The Detroit News reported on the case that has another hearing scheduled for Oct. 25. The case is believed to be the first of its kind in Michigan and possibly the country.

Boner Candidate #2: I WANTED TO MAKE SURE I DID IT RIGHT

Sheriff’s deputies on Monday arrested a man accused of robbing a bank near Largo last week, then using the money on utilities, rent and a drug binge. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, William Joe Johnson, 26, on Thursda ystole an undisclosed amount of money from Achieva Credit Union at 10125 Ulmerton Road. Deputies arrested him Monday night on a robbery charge at the Express Inn at 11333 U.S. 19 N in Pinellas Park. Johnson entered the bank just before 11 a.m., approached the teller, implied he had a gun and told the teller to give him cash, according to deputies. He ran from the store with the cash.

Boner Candidate #3: THANKS FOR BRINGING HIM BACK, I GUESS.

A family did not notice they had left their 3-year-old boy at a corn maze in West Jordan until the next morning, police say. West Jordan Police Sgt. Joe Monson said someone noticed a little boy alone in the maze Monday night and brought the boy to the attention of the Crazy Corn Maze staff. “They had staff out with bullhorns announcing they had a found child, they waited at the gate, but no one showed up for the child,” Monson said. One of the corn maze owners, Kendall Schmidt, said they did everything they could, including going car to car. He said the boy was scared and crying, and couldn’t tell them much except his age and the name of his brother and his cat.

