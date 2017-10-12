Boner (Round One) for October 12th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HOW ABOUT A LITTLE KISS FOR OLD ED?

Mary Tyler Moore show star Ed Asner appeared on MSNBC Tuesday to plug his new book — The Grouchy Historian. Anchor Chris Jansing, though, also wanted to talk about workplace sexism — specifically in Hollywood in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal. But before she could get into a discussion on that subject, Asner asked her for a kiss. “Ed Asner, great to have you here,” Jansing said. “Thank you for coming in.” “Thank you,” the actor said. “And not even a kiss?” “No, nothing,” the MSNBC anchor replied. “Oh my God…” said Asner. Jansing laughed nervously, and launched into the discussion she originally set out to have. But Asner wasn’t through. At the end of the segment, he again made mention of a kiss.

Boner Candidate #2: YOU MUST STOP DIGGING UP DAD!

A New Hampshire woman who spent time in prison for digging up her father’s grave in search of his “real will” has been sent back after violating her parole conditions. The Caledonian-Record reports Melanie Nash was sentenced to 1½ to three years in prison after a hearing Sept. 26. Prosecutors say Nash violated her parole when she contacted her sister, Suzie Nash, and threatened her over their father’s estate. Nash had previously been sentenced to 1½ to three years in 2015 for ransacking her father’s grave in Colebrook. Police said Nash felt she was shorted in her share of the inheritance after her father, businessman Eddie Nash, died in 2004.

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S MULTIPLE CHOICE.

A Wyoming high school teacher says she did not write the multiple-choice quiz that included “shooting at Trump” as an answer. The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports Jackson Hole High School English teacher Carin Aufderheide told the Jackson Hole Daily: “While I did not write the quiz questions and answers, it was my responsibility to proofread it; had I done so I can assure you I would not have distributed the quiz without first changing the offensive answer.” Teton County School District No. 1, which previously confirmed the quiz was administered Thursday in Aufderheide’s sophomore English class, will not say who wrote it.

