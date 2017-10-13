Boner (Round One) for October 13th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: LEMME DOWN A COUPLE OF BEERS BEFORE YOU CALL

A man in Missouri reportedly asked his rape victim to let him “down a couple beers” before calling the police. Police responded to the scene in Independence on Saturday after receiving a call from a woman who alleged she was raped by her neighbor while her 3-year-old son was in the apartment, Fox4KC reported. The woman reportedly told police that Russell L. Burd, 45, knocked on her door around 4 a.m., saying he needed to talk. When she opened the door, she said Burd appeared drunk and upset.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: SLAVERY ALIVE AND WELL

A white restaurant manager in South Carolina enslaved a black worker for five years, using physical abuse and threats to force the developmentally challenged man to work as a buffet cook, federal authorities said. An indictment unsealed Wednesday charged Bobby Paul Edwards, a 52-year-old manager at J&J Cafeteria in Conway, with one count of forced labor. Federal prosecutors allege that Edwards “used force, threats of force, physical restraint and coercion” to compel Christopher Smith, 39, to work at the restaurant from September 2009 to October 2014. Details of the alleged abuse Smith suffered at the restaurant emerged in 2015 when his attorneys in Charleston filed a federal lawsuit against Edwards, the business and its owner, Ernest Edwards, who is Bobby Paul Edwards’ brother, the Post and Courier reports. Smith, who suffers from mild delayed cognitive development, began working at the restaurant when he was just 12, starting out by busing tables and doing some cooking. He liked the job until Edwards started abusing him in 2010, he told WMBF in 2015.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: IT’S A FACEBOOK EMERGENCY

Police in Washington state are asking residents to refrain from calling 911 just to report problems accessing Facebook. Facebook and Instagram experienced widespread outages Wednesday, leading some panicked users in Bothell, Wash., to report their social networking emergencies to 911. “We will move mountains to help those in our community,” Bothell Police tweeted. “However we can’t fix Facebook so please don’t call 911 to ‘let us know [it’s] down.'” Facebook said “a networking issue” was to blame for the connection problems.

Read More