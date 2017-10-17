Boner (Round One) for October 17th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THEN YOU SHOULD BE PUT IN JAIL ALL OVER AGAIN.

Days after a Michigan mother was put in jail for ignoring a court order to vaccinate her 9-year-old son, she said that given the choice, she would “do it all again.” Rebecca Bredow, who lives in the Detroit area, was sentenced last week to nearly a week in jail for contempt of court almost a year after an Oakland County judge ordered her to have her son immunized. “I was trying to protect my kids,” the 40-year-old mother told ABC News on Friday morning. “I was trying to stand up for what I believed in, and it was worth it for me to try and take the risk, because I was trying to stop the vaccinations from happening .” “Never in a million years did I ever think that I would end up in jail standing up to try to protect my kids, and standing up for my beliefs,” she added.

Boner Candidate #2: PUT ON YOUR HALLOWEEN COSTUME AND GO HIDE IN THE ATTIC.

There are a lot of terrible Halloween costumes out there. Sexy Border Control agent. Hobo. O.J. Simpson. A race that isn’t yours. And, in that grand tradition, online retailer HalloweenCostumes.com featured “Anne Frank costume for girls,” a costume that included a beret, brown satchel bag, and a blue dress pinned with a destination tag. “We can always learn from the struggles of history!” the website’s copy began, with an eerily gleeful exclamation point. “Now, your child can play the role of a World War II hero with this girls World War II costume.”

Boner Candidate #3: NO REALLY, IT’S FUNNY.

The stuffed toy unicorn looks innocent enough but it is terrifying little kids. It’s cute and cuddly at first, until it’s not. The plush toy goes from zero to 100 real quick and this 2-year-old boy learned that the hard way. Jessica Mags bought the Feisty Pet, named Glenda Glitterpoop the Unicorn, for her four children. The children didn’t know the toy’s face can transform, with eyes glaring and fangs baring.

