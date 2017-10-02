Boner (Round One) for October 2nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: IT MAY BE BEAUTIFUL AND EMPOWERING BUT YOU’RE FIRED.

A plus-size woman, pregnant with her first child, was reportedly terminated from her company after posting steamy body-positive shots on social media. Stephanie and Arynn of Overton, TX, had planned to have pictures taken to announce their engagement. The pair – who preferred to keep their last names private – decided to go for a more revealing outdoor photoshoot, both opting to go topless. While Arynn stayed in his jeans, Stephanie stripped down to a bikini bottom for the sensual river shoot. The pictures, shot by Wolf & Rose Photography, were then posted on the photographer’s Facebook page, sparking a lot of feedback. The posted photos received over 66,000 reactions on Facebook and thousands of comments calling the couple “beautiful” and one stating, “I probably couldn’t love this more if I tried.” One picture in particular shows the couple – both without shirts – passionately kissing while Stephanie straddles Arryn.

Boner Candidate #2: MOST LIKELY IT’S NOT SWEAT.

California state officials are investigating whether colorful flutes given to students in southern California schools may have been contaminated with semen from a music teacher. The California Department of Justice and U.S. Postal Service have begun an investigation into the flutes in several southern California school districts, NBC 4 Los Angeles reported. School districts in Fountain Valley, Los Angeles, Fullerton, Inland Empire, Fullerton, Chatsworth, Capistrano Unified and Newport-Mesa have all sent home statements to parents notifying them of the ongoing investigation. Los Angeles Unified School District said at least 13 school districts might have been affected in southern California. The notifications stated the investigation involved an unnamed music teacher, described as an “independent contractor,” who administered a music program for students at some schools.“The flutes are colorfully decorated and painted by students all over Southern California through a program called ‘Flutes Across the World,’”

Boner Candidate #3: RUGBY PLAYERS ARE APPARENTLY NOT TOO BRIGHT.

“Don’t try to pet the half-ton lion as if it’s your cousin’s house cat” really feels like one of those rules that can just go unsaid, but apparently that’s not so. Case in point: Welsh Rugby Union hooker Scott Baldwin, who, during a visit to a South African game park decided to reach through a gate (!) to give an adult lion (!) a pat on its giant head (!). In an unforeseeable twist, the lion bit him. Luckily Baldwin still has a hand, but that hand now has stitches in it, which caused him to miss his team, the Ospreys, face up against South Africa’s Cheetahs. (The Cheetahs won.) Even Baldwin’s own coach, Steve Tandy, couldn’t summon a defense for the hooker’s utterly idiotic move.

