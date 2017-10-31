Boner (Round One) for October 31st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: TWO RED CRATES AND NO TIRES

A Massachusetts family was stunned when they discovered all four tires had been stolen from their wheelchair-accessible van, Boston 25 News reported. Heecliff Delarosa said he was was devastated Sunday morning when he learned thieves had stolen the wheels from a recently-purchased, handicap-friendly van. “So I go outside and the first thing I see is two red crates on one side and then I go on the other side and there’s two more red crates. no tires, no wheels,” Delarosa said. The Delarosa family bought the van for their 14-year-old son, Isaiah, who has cerebral palsy. They said the purchase was an expensive sacrifice and the only way to travel with their son. Now, Isaiah is stuck at home.

Boner Candidate #2: RUINING HALLOWEEN DOWN TA’ SPANISH FORK

Skyler Pope has celebrated a handful of Halloweens before, eight to be exact, but this one was different. “This was my first year that I was paying on my own,” Pope said of the 58 lb. pumpkin he picked out at the farmer’s market. He was looking forward to carving it this week too, until someone smashed it on the front porch over night. “I couldn’t believe it,” Pope said. “My first thought was that’s a mean thing to do,” said Pope’s father. “Part of that is because I knew how much it meant to my boy.”

Boner Candidate #3: BALCONY DIVING AT SALTAIR

A woman was crushed as someone fell on top of her at a concert at The Great Saltair over the weekend. Rebecca Crawforth attended “Get Freaky” with her friend Danni Miller Saturday night, when she said a man fell on her from the balcony above sometime after midnight. “Other people were yelling like, ‘That guy jumped off the top!'” Miller recounted. She said she rushed in to help Crawforth, who collapsed to the ground. “His blood was everywhere,” Miller said. “It was on Becca, it was on the surrounding people, it was all over the ground.” After falling, she and Crawforth said the man got up and ran off without explaining what happened or checking on Crawforth. The women realized Crawforth was badly injured.

