Boner (Round One) for October 4th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I DON’T THINK THEY WERE EVER PLANNING TO PAY FOR MY WEDDING.

“Undercover Boss” is a hit show on CBS. The CEOs of companies go undercover to see how their businesses are really doing. Producers from the company that does the show, Studio Lambert, brief the bosses on the backgrounds of employees they decide to feature. Back in January 2016, the show featured a guy named Sam Dushey. He’s the head of Shoppers World, a deep-discount chain with 40 stores that is headquartered in midtown Manhattan. As part of his undercover travels, he went to his store in Jamaica, Queens and spent some time in the shoe department with Nalini Singh.

Boner Candidate #2: YEP. DR. ALLEY HAS STUDIED THIS

In a series of bizarre tweets, actress Kirstie Alley suggested American’s “mass usage of psychiatric drugs” is a “common denominator in shooters.” The avowed Scientologist’s tweets came in response to the horrific shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night which left more than 50 people killed and more than 500 hospitalized. Scientologists famously have strong views about prescription medications. “We have to solve the mystery of Why there were no ‘shooters’ or almost 0 before the 1980’s. I know one common denominator other than guns,” Alley tweeted Monday. “One additional common denominator of “shooters” is USA’s mass usage of psychiatric drugs. A % do have side effects of VIOLENCE & SUICIDE,” she added.

Boner Candidate #3: I’M NOT LOOKING TO OFFEND ANYONE.

Call it an effigy, call it the hanging man or just a Halloween decoration. “Halloween should be fun, there’s a scary side to Halloween, there’s a fun side to Halloween, there’s kind of an offensive side to Halloween even,” said Chase Deeds of Holladay. Deeds hung a full sized mannequin with a rope around it’s neck from a tree in his front yard in Holladay. He says he bought it on EBay for about $60 with shipping. It came with a black hood for a face. “One of my neighbors came by and said you know, it looks a little racially motivated,” said Deeds. He climbed back up and changed the face on the mannequin, using an orange pumpkin mask. “This was in no way shape or form racially motivated, it’s 100% just a Halloween decoration,” Deeds said. Still it hasn’t stopped the complaints from coming in. The Mayor of Holladay Rob Dahle, says his office got ten complaint calls on Tuesday morning alone.

