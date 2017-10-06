Boner (Round One) for October 6th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: TURNS OUT ‘FEARLESS GIRL’ IS REALLY ‘UNDERPAID GIRL.’

The firm that commissioned the popular “Fearless Girl” statue in New York’s financial district has agreed to pay $5 million, mostly to settle claims that it discriminated against 305 top female employees by paying them less than men in the same positions. In the agreement, officials at the United States Department of Labor also allege that the firm, State Street Corporation, discriminated against 15 of its black vice presidents by paying them less than white employees in the same positions. State Street, a financial services firm, denies the allegations, according to the agreement. Still, the filing says that the firm has agreed to pay about $4.5 million in back pay and about $500,000 in interest into a settlement fund for the affected employees.

Boner Candidate #2: IT’S NOT FUNNY WHEN A FEMALE, OR A MALE, IS RACIST LIKE THAT.

The sports reporter Cam Newton patronized during a press conference Wednesday is now apologizing for racist tweets she made a few years back. Jourdan Rodrigue, who covers the Carolina Panthers for the Charlotte Observer, asked Newton: "I know you take a lot of pride in seeing your receivers play well. Devin Funchess has seemed to really embrace the physicality of his routes and getting those extra yards. Does that give you a little bit of enjoyment to see him truck-sticking people?" Newton seemed surprised a woman might actually know something about the game. "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like that," he said. "It's funny." Various other sportswriters came to Rodrigue's defense. So did Dannon yogurt, which dropped Newton as a spokesman on Thursday.

Boner Candidate #3: WELL, IT’S NOT BLACKFACE; IT’S JUST BROWNFACE.

A student comedy troupe at Brigham Young University has cut a sketch — a parody of Disney's "Moana" and the LDS camp classic "Johnny Lingo" — from an upcoming production after complaints from members of Utah's Pacific Islander community that it was offensive. "They didn't know the extent to which that would offend that population," said George Nelson, a theater professor at BYU and faculty adviser to the student group, BYU's Divine Comedy. BYU is owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The sketch, "Moana You Ugly," combined music from last year's Disney hit and ideas from the 1969 LDS Church-produced short "Johnny Lingo." The short film, once a staple of LDS lessons but now regarded as comically out-of-date, tells of a Polynesian woman, Mahana, who is deemed ugly and unmarriageable by her elders — until a trader offers the exorbitant sum of eight cows for her hand, thus raising her self-worth.