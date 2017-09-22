Boner (Round One) for September 22nd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THIS WAS DAMN GOOD SPECIAL LICORICE

A man accused of violently assaulting another man over licorice now faces serious criminal charges. Justin Rene Peron, 36, who is listed as homeless, was charged Thursday in 3rd District Court with aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. On June 27, a man was in front of City Creek Center, 50 S. State, holding several pieces of licorice when he was approached by Peron. Peron demanded the man hand over the licorice, but the man refused, charging documents state.

Boner Candidate #2: IT WAS FOR MY INSTAGRAM UNDERWEAR SERIES.

A man accused of using his cellphone to take a picture under a woman’s dress on an airplane was arrested this week, according to police. Kevin Earl Mills, 35, of Layton, was arrested Monday for investigation of voyeurism by electronic equipment. Mills was sitting on a plane about to take off from the Salt Lake City International Airport to Spokane, Washington, when he used his cellphone “to take a photo/video under the female’s dress (and) then deleted it,” according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

Boner Candidate #3: IT WAS A “VERY DISGUSTING FLUID.”

Visitors to the Detroit Metro Airport found themselves in a sticky situation when they tried to use a soap dispenser and a “bodily fluid” leaked out instead. Crews were working to replace all the dispensers Thursday as officials said an “unusual substance” was found in the soap at several locations, according to WDIV-TV. Cops are not identifying the substance but sources told the network it was “very disgusting.” It is not believed to be saliva.

