Boner (Round One) for September 27th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: DOES THE A.G. UNDERSTAND THE CONCEPT OF IRONY?

Attorney General Jefferson Beauregard Sessions III visited the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. today in order to give a lecture on Freedom of Speech. The attorney general–or perhaps the law school administration–has a somewhat picayune concept of that notion, however, as over 100 student protesters were barred from attending the event. Those students had initially signed up for the event, and then received invites, only to later have those invitations revoked. Law student Greyson Wallis spoke to the Washington Post about the dis-invitation. She said: “It seemed like they were rescinding those invites because they didn’t want any sort of hostile environment, and I can understand not wanting to have a violent environment, but that’s not at all what we were trying to do. We’re law students. We all just wanted to hear what he had to say and let him know where we differ from his opinions.”

Boner Candidate #2: DISRESPECTFUL OR RACIST?

A Florida woman who wanted a smoothie ended up getting an insult thrown in for free. Cassandra Peoples went to the Tropical Smoothie Cafe in Gainesville on Wednesday and ordered her usual ― a $5.49 “Detox Island.” Peoples, 47, said the cashier made a point of asking her name, so she was shocked when she saw the receipt. Instead of “Cassandra,” the employee had identified Peoples as “black chick,” according to local station WGFL. “When I saw ‘black chick’ where the name was supposed to be, I’m like, ‘I know I told them Cassandra,’” Peoples told the station. “I’ve never experienced anything disrespectful like that before. I wouldn’t want to say its racist, its just disrespectful.” Read More

