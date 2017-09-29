Boner (Round One) for September 29th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: NO GOOD DEED GOES UNPUNISHED.

An Idaho woman was confronted by police after breaking a glass door to help rescue a child in a burning truck. Truck driver Tequila Isaacson was at a rest stop in Snoqualmie Pass, Wash. on Sunday when she noticed a family trying to get their child out of a burning pickup truck in the parking lot, she wrote in a Facebook post. Isaacson searched for a fire extinguisher while someone called 911. She was unable to find one until she noticed an extinguisher behind the locked door of Red Mountain Coffee. She walked back around the side of the building and saw the fire had spread and was coming from underneath the truck. That is when she says she returned to her own truck and grabbed a metal fence post to break the door. Queens landlord, 68, dies after fire breaks out in basement.

Boner Candidate #2: IF YOU WANT A PICTURE WITH AN OFFICER, JUST ASK.

A Florida man who posted a picture of himself standing on a deputy’s car found himself later in the back seat of it. Branden Temples, 19, climbed onto the hood of the patrol car, stuck his middle fingers up and captioned it “[expletive] the police” before posting the image to Facebook, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Temples left behind about $360 worth of damage to the car and photo evidence on social media. He was arrested at his home, WFLA reported. After the arrest, deputies had this to say, “Since Branden liked Deputy Mixon’s car so much, and Facebook posts, we were happy to oblige him with one more.” Read More

Boner Candidate #3: RACIST? OH COME ON! WHAT’S RACIST ABOUT IT?

Question: When is a doormat not a doormat? Answer: When the “doormat” is just two NFL jerseys taped side by side on the ground so they read “Lynch Kaepernick.” A Lake Ozark, Missouri, bar named SNAFU (yes, really) is living up to its name this week, after strategically affixing the Marshawn Lynch and Colin Kaepernick jerseys to the sidewalk outside the bar’s entrance. Passerby Taylor Sloan noticed the display on Sunday and called out the bar on Facebook. “There’s a reason why the NAACP issued a travel warning for Missouri,” Sloan wrote in the post, alongside a photo of the doormat. “Pretty obvious the lack of professionalism at this bar. You lost my business the moment you decided to showcase this kind of behavior.” Read More Take Our Poll