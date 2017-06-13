Boner (Round Two) for June 13th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: STATE TROOPERS ON THE PROWL

Two New Jersey state troopers are separately under investigation for pulling over female drivers to pressure them for phone numbers and dates. Both men purportedly eschewed suspicion by turning off their recording devices and by blatantly lying to dispatchers. According to the Associated Press, Eric Richardson was arrested in June and charged with the falsification of records. Roughly six months before that, Marquice Prather was arrested and charged with a similar crime. Police do not report any connection between these cases.

Boner Candidate #2: SLUT SHAMING AT THE MALL

A Michigan woman says she was “slut-shamed” and kicked out of a mall over her summer attire. Hannah Pewee, 20, took to social media slamming Woodland Mall in Grand Rapids after security escorted her on Saturday from the shopping center. The Grand Valley State University student claimed she was asked to leave after another shopper reported her for her outfit. “As many of you know, it is NINETY degrees outside today in West Michigan. Aka, really hot. So, of course, I decided to dress for the weather: shorts and a tank top. But apparently, how I was dressed [sic] was too slutty for the public, as I was kicked out of the Woodland Mall today,” Pewee wrote. Pewee told news station WOOD that she was with her sister at Starbucks waiting for her order when she was approached by a security guard.

Boner Candidate #3: SLUGGING IT OUT AT THE WAFFLE HOUSE

A 2:45 AM melee yesterday at a Waffle House in Pennsylvania led to the arrest of five female relatives, according to police. The brawl Sunday at the restaurant in Lancaster pitted members of one family against three other women. As seen in the above Facebook video, in addition to hair pulling and haymakers, some of the suspects threw utensils and other items snatched off tables. Mannheim Township police collared the quintet of brawlers for disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor. Cops identified the defendants as Deborah Shivers, 56; Tyneisha Shivers, 37; Latonia Shivers, 31; and Mercedes Shivers, 25, (each of whom lives in nearby Reading). The fifth woman, Tonisha Shivers, 37, resides in Dallas, Texas. The Waffle House’s pristine interior is seen below in a 2016 photo.

