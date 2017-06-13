Boner (Round One) for June 13th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: YORKIE HOARDERS

A San Diego County couple has pleaded guilty to hoarding more than 170 Yorkshire terriers and Yorkie mixes in filthy conditions. Authorities say Christine Calvert and Mark Vattimo entered pleas Monday to animal neglect. They face probation and counseling and can’t own pets for a decade. Investigators who went to their Poway home in January found dozens of dogs in a dark room. The floor and walls were covered in excrement, and the dogs had a variety of problems, including fleas and matted hair. About 30 dogs were seized later at another location and another 46 were found in a motor home in Primm, Nevada, where Calvert was arrested after fleeing the state. The dogs — including puppies born to some of the animals — were put up for adoption.

Boner Candidate #2: SO THIS IS THE WRONG WAY TO DISCIPLINE THE KIDS?

A Florida man allegedly used zip-ties to restrain three young children as punishment for fighting – discipline so severe that marks were still visible on their wrists some 11 hours later, police said. John Robert Betz IV, 44, of Hudson, was arrested Sunday after three children – ages 4, 5 and 7 – told deputies from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office that he zip-tied their hands behind their backs and around their ankles tight enough to leave bruising, WTSP reports. Betz, who admitted to investigators that he zip-tied all three children, also confessed to putting tape on one child’s mouth. Betz was charged with one felony count of child abuse and remains jailed at the Pasco County Jail, where he’s being held on $5,000 bail, according to jail records.

Boner Candidate #3: FACEBOOK PANIC

There is no evidence to support social media rumors of meningitis cases being linked to swimming in Stansbury Lake, officials from the Tooele County Health Department and Mountain West Medical Center said Monday. Four suspected cases of meningitis have been treated at Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele over the past month, but “these sort of cases have no relation to each other as far as the cause,” said Becky Trigg, hospital spokeswoman and marketing director. “I do think two people who had meningitis knew each other and happened to (have been) at the lake, but it was just assumed that was how they got it,” Trigg told the Deseret News. “But there is absolutely no fact or data that says that’s how they got it.” Lab testing has indicated the four cases at Mountain West Medical Center were instances of viral meningitis, meaning each of the patients could have contracted the condition from numerous sources, explained Amy Bate, spokeswoman for the Tooele County Health Department. Such sources include contact with another person.

