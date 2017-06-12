Boner Fight for June 12th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: NOT ONLY DID HE CRASH, HE STOLE A FIRE HYDRANT

New Jersey authorities say a driver fled the scene of an accident with a fire hydrant stuck to his car and then tossed it in the trash. Parsippany police say the motorist drove off after his car struck the hydrant and a mailbox Tuesday. Police followed a trail of water from the scene to a township home, where they found the car and the hydrant. The driver was found in a nearby diner. Police say 27-year-old township resident Domingo Moreno has been charged with criminal mischief, hindering apprehension and tampering with evidence, and was turned over to federal immigration officials. It wasn’t known Saturday if he’s retained an attorney. Police are investigating the cause and other details of the crash.

Boner Candidate #2: IF THAT PICTURE IS ALLOWED IN A YEAR BOOK, WELL, WHO KNOWS WHAT MIGHT HAPPEN.

When Grant Berardo, a junior at Wall Township High School in Wall, New Jersey, recently opened his yearbook, he noticed something different about the T-shirt he was wearing in his school photo. The “TRUMP: Make America Great Again” lettering on his shirt had been digitally removed. “He was disappointed. This was the first election he has been interested in,” said Grant’s father, Joseph Berardo. Now the school is facing accusations of censorship, and the parents of three students are looking for answers — and new yearbooks. “I want the yearbooks to be reissued and I want a letter from the administration explaining why they are reissuing the yearbook,” Joseph Berardo said.

