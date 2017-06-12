Geek News on the Radio for June 12th, 2017

Adam West, Straight-Faced Star of TV’s ‘Batman,’ Dies at 88

Adam West, the ardent actor who managed to keep his tongue in cheek while wearing the iconic cowl of the Caped Crusader on the classic 1960s series Batman, has died. He was 88. West, who was at the pinnacle of pop culture after Batman debuted in January 1966, only to see his career fall victim to typecasting after the ABC show flamed out, died Friday night in Los Angeles after a short battle with leukemia, a family spokesperson said.

The Importance of Adam West’s ‘Bright Knight’ Batman

It’s not an exaggeration to say that Adam West helped save Batman and changed what was possible with DC Comics’ Dark Knight Detective. We live in an age where high-stakes, big budget superhero movies and TV shows are an inevitability. They’ve been coming for decades and will seemingly be a staple of Hollywood’s output for years to come. Fans of Superman, Spider-Man and Wonder Woman owe that inevitability to Adam West, who passed away on Friday night.

Black Panther‘s First Trailer Is Here: 5 Fast Facts About the Marvel Movie

ABC premiered the first teaser trailer for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther during Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. The sneak peek gave fans their first look at the blockbuster before the movie claws its way into theaters on Feb. 16, 2018

Luke Skywalker’s Original Lightsaber Is Up For Sale

It isn’t hard to find films with some intense weaponry. Scarface is known for its machine guns, and any war film will feature enough gunpowder to get any marksman excited. However, in the world of pop culture, few Hollywood weapons can reach the popularity of a good-old lightsaber. Now, hundreds of fans are trying to prove that fact as they bid over one iconic piece of Star Wars memorabilia. Thanks to The Profile Hollywood Auction 89, Luke Skywalker is about to see his original lightsaber go on sale to the public. The company is offering a variety of Hollywood props to bidders, but its lightsaber sale is meant to honor the sci-fi franchise’s 40th anniversary.

Spaceballs’ Winnebago model and Rick Moranis’ Dark Helmet hat up for auction

Profiles in History is holding one of their incredible Hollywood memorabilia auctions on June 28 and two of the lots included in the live event are from Mel Brooks’ goofy Star Wars send-up, Spaceballs. Released on June 24, 1987, the sci-fi parody is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and what better way to mark the occasion than by bidding on one of these awesome one-of-a-kind items. If you’re a Dark Helmet fan, the first item up on the block is the actual screen worn prop helmet used by Rick Moranis’ character.

