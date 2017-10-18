Boner (Round Two) for October 18th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I STAND FOR THE ANTHEM AND THEN SIT WHERE I WANT

Brags about standing for anthem. Sits his ass on flag

Boner Candidate #2: FREE BUMP STOCKS EVERYBODY!

A state senator in Georgia who is running for governor is asserting his stance on gun rights by giving away a bump stock “to one lucky winner” in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting. State Sen. Michael Williams announced the giveaway of the rapid-fire device, like those used by the Vegas shooter on Oct. 1, through an email promoting his Republican campaign for governor on Monday. “The tragedy in Las Vegas broke my heart, but any talk of banning or regulating bump stocks is merely cheap political lip service from career politicians,” Williams, a staunch supporter of President Donald Trump, said in the email received by HuffPost. “In reality, the bump stock is the new, shiny object politicians are using to deceive voters into believing they are taking action against gun violence.”

Boner Candidate #3: A DEAL IS A DEAL, EVEN IN DEATH.

A North Carolina couple is experiencing a second heartbreak after their 5-year-old son’s grave marker was repossessed by the manufacturer over payment dispute. The boy, Jake Leatherman, died nearly a year ago after a battle with leukemia. His funeral became national news when NASCAR racers Joey Logano, Matt DiBenedetto, Ryan Ellis J.J. Yeley and crew members from the teams of Kyle Busch, Aric Almirola, Jimmie Johnson and Dale Earnhardt, Jr. attended. But when Jake’s mother, Crystal, recently went to visit her sons grave, the stone was gone, she told WBTV on Monday. “He repossessed it, like it was a car,” she said. The manufacturer of the monument, the Rev. J.C. Shoaf, said the family did pay in full for a stone, but made several changes, which added up to a larger bill.

