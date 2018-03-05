Boners (Round One and Two) for March 5th, 2018

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: FOREPLAY WITH A BATON

Authorities say a Florida sheriff’s deputy forced a female colleague to expose her breasts by threatening her with a baton. The Tallahassee Democrat reports that Leon County Sheriff’s Dep. Jarrett Broughton was fired Saturday and charged with aggravated assault. Broughton turned himself in. His attorney Scott Maddox advised him not to answer any questions. The sheriff’s office says the woman came forward Thursday.

Boner Candidate #2: KNOCK IT OFF YOU LITTLE TWERPS

Wasatch High students face backlash from peers after trying to participate in the National School Walkout on March 14. The walkout is meant to honor the 17 victims of the Florida shooting with 17 minutes of silence at 10am on March 14th. Students across the country are participating, but at Wasatch High, some have responded negatively. Grace Bingham is in the 10th grade and one of the three organizers. She said that after she posted about the event on social media, “One of the kids responded with a picture of his gun and said I think I’ll keep mine which was so disrespectful because we didn’t bring politics or guns into it.” But the scariest response came from a student in Orem. Whitney Hess explained, “Somebody commented ‘I’m going to shoot up my school in those 17 minutes’. We screen-shotted that, we sent it to the police.”

Boner Candidate #3: I WILL BURN YOU ALIVE

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: YOU GET NOTHING! YOU LOSE! GOOD DAY SIR.

When Lamonte McIntyre was exonerated for a double murder in October, he walked out of a Kansas prison with a clean record – but not a dime to his name, reports CBS News’ Dean Reynolds. After losing 23 years of his life behind bars, the state is offering him nothing. Kansas is one of 18 states that offer wrongfully convicted prisoners no compensation at all upon their release. “I think it’s unjust, but me being angry about it is not going to change it,” McIntyre said. Tricia Bushnell of the Midwest Innocence Project worked to win McIntyre’s release. She said McIntyre has other reasons to be angry. She called this case the “perfect storm.”

Boner Candidate #2: LOOK, IT’S A SMALL CAMPUS.

A former standout lacrosse player has sued Westminster College, saying it placed more value on the privacy of a male student who had sexually assaulted her than on her safety. According to the lawsuit, the college violated a restraining order and federal Title IX regulations by housing Kennedy Flavin within 100 feet of the man who’d sexually assaulted her in high school, when they were both minors. The school then refused to move his dorm or make other arrangements to protect Flavin. Title IX charges universities with ensuring students receive education without sex-based discrimination. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Utah, also accuses the school of discriminating against Flavin for being deaf. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: THERE WILL BE SECRETS BETWEEN US

A Connecticut legislator accused of sending affectionate texts to a 16-year-old girl is being investigated by police, officials said Friday. Capitol police officer Scott Driscoll said his department received information involving Rep. Angel Arce and that an investigation is underway to determine if a crime had been committed. The Hartford Courant published a series of texts the 57-year-old Hartford Democrat allegedly sent to the teen in 2015. One read, “good night love and sweet dreams and thank you for coming into my life.” Other messages included “you are so beautiful and gorgeous” and “I think we going to keep a lot of secrets between us.” The Courant said the messages apparently were sent from Arce’s Facebook Messenger and were provided to the newspaper by the teen, who is now 18. Jeffrey Kestenband, Arce’s lawyer, says his client did nothing improper and will not comment further.

