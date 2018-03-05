Amy Donaldson Sports for March 5th, 2018

College Basketball:

It’s March, which means get ready to dance! The Utes finish the season with a 64-54 win over Colorado Saturday, which gave them a NO. 3 seed for the Pac-12 Tournament this weekend. They will play the winner of the No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Washington State game on Thursday at 9:30 p.m.

College basketball was rocked by scandal last week, as Yahoo published documents from the FBI’s investigation into alleged corruption in college basketball. The documents level charges at the sport’s top programs, including Duke, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan State, Texas and USC. Among the most intriguing of the documents were expense reports from ASM employee (agent) Christian Dawkins, who was seeking reimbursement for thousands of dollars he said he paid to college and high school players and their families. On the list was Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz, who was just named Rookie of the Month for the third time.

Original story with documents from Yahoo!

NBA:

The Jazz beat Sacramento Saturday night 98-91. It was their second win in two nights after starting 1-2 out of the All-Star Break. Also, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell and Royce O’Neale are sharing some great photos on Instagram. Everyone should follow Ingles on Twitter and Instagram.

College Football:

Spring football opens for both BYU and Utah. Utah State started last week.

Soccer:

Real Salt Lake earned a 1-1 draw at FC Dallas.

RSL (0-0-1, 1 point) led for 61 minutes after Joao Plata scored 25 minutes in, a goal that looked like the game-winner until an unfortunate own goal by Salt Lake defender Marcelo Silva in the 86th minute when he inadvertently knocked a ball from Maxi Urruti into the top of his own net.

Swimming:

Utah swimmer part of historic three-way tie in Pac-12

NJCAA:

Both SLCC men and women won Region 18 Tournaments and will earn spots in the NJCAA National Tournament.

Sports at the Oscars:

Kobe Bryant earned an Oscar for “Dear Basketball” – which won for best animated short.

What do Richfield, Utah, and Pyeongchang, South Korea have in common? When it comes to recent athletic competitions – everything that matters. Amy’s Column.

