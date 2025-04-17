Bush Announces New Album ‘I Beat Loneliness’

Shutterstock

Bush Announces 10th Studio Album I Beat Loneliness, Shares New Single “60 Ways to Forget People”

A New Chapter for the Iconic Rock Band

Bush has officially announced their forthcoming 10th studio album, I Beat Loneliness, which will be released on July 18 via earMUSIC. This release marks another evolution in the band’s storied career, continuing their exploration of emotional depth and personal struggle.

The album’s lead single, “60 Ways to Forget People,” gives fans an early taste of what’s to come, anchored in themes of heartbreak, personal transformation, and the difficulty of letting go.

Gavin Rossdale on the Meaning Behind the Song

Frontman Gavin Rossdale described “60 Ways to Forget People” as “an ode to sacrifice and a dedication to the focus it takes to be better. All the time and in all things.” The track delivers melodic verses that build into a powerful chorus, highlighting Rossdale’s unmistakable vocals and emotional intensity.

Production and Themes in I Beat Loneliness

Produced by Rossdale and Erik Ron, known for his work with Panic! At The Disco and Bad Omens, I Beat Loneliness continues Bush’s lyrical focus on mental health, solitude, and resilience. The project follows the band’s 2022 album, The Art of Survival, and builds upon its introspective themes.

Tracklist for I Beat Loneliness:

“Scars”

“I Beat Loneliness”

“The Land Of Milk And Honey”

“We’re All The Same On The Inside”

“I Am Here To Save Your Life”

“60 Ways To Forget People”

“Love Me Till The Pain Fades”

“We Are Of This Earth”

“Everyone Is Broken”

“Don’t Be Afraid”

“Footsteps In The Sand”

“Rebel With A Cause”

Touring in Support of the Album

To celebrate the release, Bush will embark on a North American tour with Shinedown, including a major performance at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City on August 11. Find ticket information from Ticketmaster.

